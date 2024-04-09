Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Business
Edit post

11 Ukrainians placed on Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list

by Kateryna Hodunova April 9, 2024 3:57 PM 2 min read
Yaroslava Mahuchikh of team Ukraine celebrates winning the gold medal in high jump at the 2023 world championships in Budapest on Aug. 27. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images for World Athletics)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Eleven Ukrainians made it to the Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list in the Media and Marketing, Social Impact, Technology, Sports and Games, and Finance categories, as announced on Forbes's website on April 9.

This is the ninth edition of the Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list. All final listers, who must be 29 or younger as of April 9, 2024, were evaluated by Forbes staff and a panel of independent, expert judges, considering such factors as funding, revenue, social impact, scale, inventiveness, and potential.

Ukraine has four representatives in the Technology category: Veronika Yurchuk, the 29-year-old founder of the Ukraine-based startup Traces AI, Maksym Maliuk and Margaryta Sivakova, the co-founders of the legal-tech startup Legal Nodes, and Yevheniia Broshevan, the 28-year-old cybersecurity and crypto entrepreneur and the Hacken company co-founder.

Max Klymenko, the 28-year-old founder of the communication agency Klym&Co, and Vasilisa Stepanenko, the 24-year-old video journalist who worked on the Oscar-winning documentary feature "20 Days in Mariupol," got on the list in the Media and Marketing category.

Vladyslav Peristyi, 23, who launched the speaking club for Ukrainian children and refugees, was placed on the Social Impact list.

Sign up for our newsletter
Ukraine Weekly By Olga Rudenko

World High Jump Champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh, 22, and Dana Sydorenko, 27, the founder of GameTree, a free app for finding new gamer friends, were included in the Sports and Games list.

Oleksii Yermolenko and Elena Mazhuha made it to the Finance category list. Their London-based early-stage venture capital firm has gained $85 million of assets under their management and invested in nearly 80 companies from pre-seed to series A rounds.

In 2023, six Ukrainians were listed in the Media and Marketing, Social Impact, and Retail and E-commerce categories.

In 2022, Toma Istomina, Anna Myroniuk, Oleksiy Sorokin, and Anastasiia Lapatina, the journalists of the Kyiv Independent, also made it to the Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list.

"Less than six months after founding the English-language publication, these Ukrainian journalists have shown bravery, tenacity, sensitivity, and impact while reporting on a war in their home country," Forbes said.

Ukraine Business Roundup — April 2
The following is the April 2, 2024 edition of our Ukraine Business Roundup weekly newsletter. To get the biggest news in business and tech from Ukraine directly in your inbox, subscribe here. In March, Ukraine received the largest budget financing from its allies since the beginning of Russia’s ful…
The Kyiv IndependentLiliane Bivings
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:37 AM

Macron, Sunak agree to increase aid for Ukraine.

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak held a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on April 8 and discussed further support for Ukraine, among other issues, as reported on the websites of the U.K. government and the Elysee Palace.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.