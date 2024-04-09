11 Ukrainians placed on Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list

This audio is created with AI assistance

Eleven Ukrainians made it to the Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list in the Media and Marketing, Social Impact, Technology, Sports and Games, and Finance categories, as announced on Forbes's website on April 9.

This is the ninth edition of the Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list. All final listers, who must be 29 or younger as of April 9, 2024, were evaluated by Forbes staff and a panel of independent, expert judges, considering such factors as funding, revenue, social impact, scale, inventiveness, and potential.

Ukraine has four representatives in the Technology category: Veronika Yurchuk, the 29-year-old founder of the Ukraine-based startup Traces AI, Maksym Maliuk and Margaryta Sivakova, the co-founders of the legal-tech startup Legal Nodes, and Yevheniia Broshevan, the 28-year-old cybersecurity and crypto entrepreneur and the Hacken company co-founder.

Max Klymenko, the 28-year-old founder of the communication agency Klym&Co, and Vasilisa Stepanenko, the 24-year-old video journalist who worked on the Oscar-winning documentary feature "20 Days in Mariupol," got on the list in the Media and Marketing category.

Vladyslav Peristyi, 23, who launched the speaking club for Ukrainian children and refugees, was placed on the Social Impact list.

World High Jump Champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh, 22, and Dana Sydorenko, 27, the founder of GameTree, a free app for finding new gamer friends, were included in the Sports and Games list.

Oleksii Yermolenko and Elena Mazhuha made it to the Finance category list. Their London-based early-stage venture capital firm has gained $85 million of assets under their management and invested in nearly 80 companies from pre-seed to series A rounds.

In 2023, six Ukrainians were listed in the Media and Marketing, Social Impact, and Retail and E-commerce categories.

In 2022, Toma Istomina, Anna Myroniuk, Oleksiy Sorokin, and Anastasiia Lapatina, the journalists of the Kyiv Independent, also made it to the Forbes 30 under 30 Europe list.

"Less than six months after founding the English-language publication, these Ukrainian journalists have shown bravery, tenacity, sensitivity, and impact while reporting on a war in their home country," Forbes said.