Education Ministry creates manual for teachers on discussing war in schools

A new manual aims to help teachers discuss Russia's war against Ukraine in the classroom, the Education Ministry announced on Dec. 22.

Titled "How to Talk about the Russian-Ukrainian War at School? Lessons of Resilience, Struggle, and Victories," the manual was developed by the Education Ministry and divided into sections geared toward elementary, middle, and high-school students.

According to the ministry, the guide will show teachers how to "explain the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war, explain to students why wars occur, and develop media literacy skills."

The guide contains historical information, timelines, commentary, and analysis, along with recommended class discussion topics and questions.

One focus of the manual is giving students tools to "distinguish between facts and fakes" and avoid succumbing to disinformation campaigns. The materials include sample lesson plans that illustrate the difference between opinions and facts.

The war has significantly altered educational life in Ukraine. Courses on mine safety and drone operation have been incorporated to the curriculum, and over two million students are still unable to return to school full-time.