Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Education Ministry creates manual for teachers on discussing war in schools

by Abbey Fenbert December 23, 2023 7:09 AM 1 min read
Hanna Neelova, 43, teaches her first-grade students in one of the many classrooms built in Kharkiv's underground metro to protect students from Russian missiles on Sept. 4, 2023. (Heidi Levine for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A new manual aims to help teachers discuss Russia's war against Ukraine in the classroom, the Education Ministry announced on Dec. 22.

Titled "How to Talk about the Russian-Ukrainian War at School? Lessons of Resilience, Struggle, and Victories," the manual was developed by the Education Ministry and divided into sections geared toward elementary, middle, and high-school students.

According to the ministry, the guide will show teachers how to "explain the course of the Russian-Ukrainian war, explain to students why wars occur, and develop media literacy skills."

The guide contains historical information, timelines, commentary, and analysis, along with recommended class discussion topics and questions.

One focus of the manual is giving students tools to "distinguish between facts and fakes" and avoid succumbing to disinformation campaigns. The materials include sample lesson plans that illustrate the difference between opinions and facts.

The war has significantly altered educational life in Ukraine. Courses on mine safety and drone operation have been incorporated to the curriculum, and over two million students are still unable to return to school full-time.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

11:40 PM

Investment banker Mazepa released on reduced bail.

Ihor Mazepa, a Ukrainian businessman and the founder of the Concorde Capital investment firm, has been released from pre-trial detention on a Hr 21 million ($550,450) bail, according to a statement by his company's press service.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
8:23 PM

CIA’s new video encourages Russian spies to collaborate.

The U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has released a new video to encourage Russian intelligence employees to cooperate. It was published under the headline "Why I contacted the CIA: For the Motherland" in the Russian language on Jan. 22 on X.
7:33 PM

Belarus charges journalist with 'discrediting the state.'

Alexander Lukashenko's regime regularly targets those who have voiced opposition his rule or openly hold pro-democracy views and continues to crack down on those with links to the mass protests that followed the Belarusian presidential election in 2020.
4:42 PM

Reuters: Italy seeks to use G7 chair to boost support for Ukraine.

Italy will use its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) this year to challenge the increasingly popular narrative that Russia is winning in Ukraine and that the West is tiring of the war, Reuters reported on Jan. 23, citing an unnamed source familiar with Italy's plans.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.