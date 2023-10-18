Ukraine's Education Ministry to include drone operation courses in school curriculum

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's school curriculum will now include lessons on how to operate drones, ArmyInform reported on Oct. 18, citing Ukraine's Education and Science Ministry.

The courses, a part of the "Defense of Ukraine" discipline in Ukrainian schools, involve lessons on a variety of different aspects relating to drone operation. The lessons will not be limited to drones' military use.

Students will be able to gain basic knowledge of drones and have the possibility of pursuing further education or future professional opportunities in the control, production, design, or modernization of drones.

Officials from Ukraine's military said they would help provide drones and other materials to schools, as well as training for teachers.

The "Defense of Ukraine" school discipline also includes other invaluable lessons for Ukrainian children during wartime, such as how to avoid mines and identify unexploded ordinance.