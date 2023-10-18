Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Ukraine's Education Ministry to include drone operation courses in school curriculum

by Nate Ostiller October 18, 2023 9:27 PM 1 min read
An operator launches a drone during a press tour set to demonstrate the integration of AI into the process of humanitarian demining in Zhytomyr Oblast. (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's school curriculum will now include lessons on how to operate drones, ArmyInform reported on Oct. 18, citing Ukraine's Education and Science Ministry.

The courses, a part of the "Defense of Ukraine" discipline in Ukrainian schools, involve lessons on a variety of different aspects relating to drone operation. The lessons will not be limited to drones' military use.

Students will be able to gain basic knowledge of drones and have the possibility of pursuing further education or future professional opportunities in the control, production, design, or modernization of drones.

Officials from Ukraine's military said they would help provide drones and other materials to schools, as well as training for teachers.

The "Defense of Ukraine" school discipline also includes other invaluable lessons for Ukrainian children during wartime, such as how to avoid mines and identify unexploded ordinance.

Author: Nate Ostiller
