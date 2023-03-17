Media: Scandalous education minister to resign

This audio is created with AI assistance

Education and Science Minister Serhiy Shkarlet is expected to resign on March 17, Ukrainska Pravda reported on March 17, citing three government sources.

Prior to the start of the full-scale invasion, Shkarlet's reputation was marred by scandal.

In February 2022, students from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy went out in protest calling for the resignation of Shkarlet. This came after a scandal where they believed he had sabotaged the election for a new academy president.

During the voting process, one of the voting boxes was defaced, while another was temporarily removed from the premises. When the Education Ministry reneged on their promise to hold new elections, students took to the streets against Shkarlet and demanded that Serhiy Kvit be made the new academy president.

Kvit was the education minister from 2014-2016 and the rector of the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy from 2007-2014. In 2020, Kvit led a commision that found Shkarlet guilty of academic plagiarism.

Shkarlet denied the accusations.