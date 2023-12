This audio is created with AI assistance

More than 6.4 million Ukrainians have fled Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine abroad, while 2.75 million of them are of working age, Interfax news site reports citing Ukraine’s Deputy Economy Minister Tetiana Berezhna.

Some 5 million out of 7.7 million internally displaced Ukrainians have lost their jobs, Berezhna said as reported by Interfax.