Due to the destruction of civilian infrastructure by Russia, Ukraine’s gross domestic product will likely fall by 39% year-on-year in 2022, compared to the previous forecast of 35%, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko told Die Zeit. As a response to the recession, Kyiv is taking steps to downsize the government, she said. Svyrydenko also said that she is exploring the possibility of privatizing small state-owned companies.