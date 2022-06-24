Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Saakashvili in intensive care after passing out in jail

November 18, 2021 11:24 pmby Oleg Sukhov
Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili has been transferred to an intensive care unit after falling unconscious in a Georgian jail, a Georgian news agency reported on Nov. 18.

Saakashvili is a Ukrainian citizen and the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Executive Committee for Reform. Saakashvili arrived in Georgia to support the United National Movement party in local elections on Oct. 1. He was arrested on arrival and jailed on what he says are trumped-up charges of abuse of office and embezzlement. He has been on a hunger strike since his arrest.

Oleg Sukhov is a political reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

