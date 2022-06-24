Saakashvili in intensive care after passing out in jail

(Courtesy)

Former President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili has been transferred to an intensive care unit after falling unconscious in a Georgian jail, a Georgian news agency reported on Nov. 18.

Saakashvili is a Ukrainian citizen and the head of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Executive Committee for Reform. Saakashvili arrived in Georgia to support the United National Movement party in local elections on Oct. 1. He was arrested on arrival and jailed on what he says are trumped-up charges of abuse of office and embezzlement. He has been on a hunger strike since his arrest.