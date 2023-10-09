Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Earthquake tremors reported in Zakarpattia, Lviv oblasts

by Elsa Court October 9, 2023 10:39 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Earthquake tremors were felt in the west of Ukraine on the evening of Oct. 9, following reports of an earthquake in the east of Slovakia.

Reports of tremors in Zakarpattia Oblast were confirmed by the local authorities.

Emergency workers are carrying out checks on possible damage to infrastructure, head of the Zakarpattia Oblast State Administration, said on Facebook.

"According to experts, this is already the third earthquake in the belt of the Carpathian mountain ranges," he said.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy said that local residents had reported minor tremors at around 9:35 p.m. local time and that information was being clarified.

Germany-based open source tremor monitoring site VolcanoDiscovery.com reported that the earthquake hit at 8:23 pm local time, measuring 5.1. on the Richter scale. The epicenter was 40 kilometers east of Presov in Slovakia, according to the website.

The earthquake's epicenter was less than 50 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, 30 kilometers from Poland, and around 40 kilometers from Hungary.

Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
