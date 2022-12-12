Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

EUobserver: Upcoming EU sanctions to hit Russia's pro-war media

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 12, 2022 5:37 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

EU’s ninth round of sanctions against Moscow will hit pro-war Russian media guilty of “gravely distorting and manipulating facts,” as well as popular TV presenters and writers who “associate the West and Ukraine with godlessness and the devil,” EUobserver online newspaper reported on Dec. 12, citing a draft.

The broadcasting license of three Russian TV channels – NTV/NTV Mir, Rossiya 1, and REN TV – are to be revoked while 144 individuals, including TV presenters Boris Korchevnikov and Marina Kim are to appear on EU’s new blacklist, according to EUobserver.

Among the individuals included in the EU’s blacklist draft was Sergey Mikheev, who promoted Kremlin’s anti-Ukraine propaganda, EUobserver said.

When disclosing details of the EU’s ninth sanction draft, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Dec. 7 said that it will target “the Russian propaganda machine by taking four additional channels off the air and all other distribution platforms.” She did not elaborate further.

The EU official said then that the proposed sanction list was expanded by “almost 200 individuals and entities,” which would include the Russian Armed Forces, individual officers, and defense companies, as well as political parties and ministers.

“Two daughters and a cousin of Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov” are also among the targeted, according to EUobserver.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had called on the EU last week to “impose stiff sanctions on Russia’s missile production and anything used to launch deadly missiles at Ukraine.

”The online newspaper, however, said that the draft could be adjusted with EU foreign ministers due to hold talks on Dec. 12.

EU approved its eighth sanction package on Oct. 5, after which new trade restrictions were introduced to curb Russia’s revenue to fund its war against Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.