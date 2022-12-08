Dutch prosecutors won't ask Russia to extradite its proxies who downed MH17.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Dutch Public Prosecution Office will not send a request to Russia to extradite the Russian proxies convicted for shooting down Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 and killing all 298 people on board, its spokeswoman said.

According to the spokeswoman, the Netherlands won't ask Russia for their extradition because the Russian authorities "will definitely not agree" to do so.

"Russia doesn't extradite its citizens. However, every effort will be made to ensure that Girkin, Dubinsky, and Kharchenko serve their sentences," she said.

On Nov. 17, the Hague District Court found Russian proxy commanders Igor Girkin and Sergey Dubinsky and a Ukrainian, Leonid Kharchenko, guilty of downing the Malaysia Airlines plane that flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on July 17, 2014.

In its verdict, the court also qualified the Russian invasion of eastern Ukraine in 2014 as an "international armed conflict" and recognized that Russia had control over its proxies in Donetsk Oblast since mid-May 2014.

All three were part of the Russian-controlled proxy group and used a Buk surface-to-air missile system provided by Russia to down the plane.

Russia has consistently denied its involvement in the incident and blamed Ukraine.