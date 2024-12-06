At least 10 Shahed-type drones veer into Belarus during overnight attack on Ukraine, monitoring group says

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 10 Shahed-type drones strayed into Belarus during Russia's overnight drone attack on Ukraine on Dec. 6, the Belarusian Hajun monitoring group reported.

The drones reportedly crossed into Belarus from Russia, heading toward Homel, Loyew, and Mazyr. The incursions occurred at various intervals starting at 10:07 p.m. local time and continued through to the early morning hours.

The Belarusian Air Force did not respond to the incidents.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 53 Shahed-type drones from Orel during the night of Dec. 6. Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 32, while 16 were "lost," and two flew into Belarusian airspace.

Belarus’ military confirmed in September that a drone had been downed over its territory for the first time since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Despite multiple reported incidents of Shahed-type drones straying into Belarus, Minsk has not publicly criticized Moscow, its key ally.

Drone attacks involving Belarusian airspace have become increasingly frequent, the Belarusian Hajun monitoring group noted.