DTEK: Russia attacks energy enterprises on Dec. 1, injuring 2

Ukraine’s private energy company DTEK said Russian troops had struck its facilities, wounding two employees.

Over the past two months, DTEK enterprises were attacked by Russian forces 16 times, according to the company. Moscow has been targeting Ukraine’s critical infrastructure since early October, admitting that the country’s energy facilities are its primary goal.

The previous mass strike took place on Nov. 23, resulting in power, water, heating outages, and mobile network interruptions in multiple Ukrainian cities. Almost half of Ukraine’s energy system is damaged by the Russian strikes, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Nov. 18.