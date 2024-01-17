Skip to content
Energy giant DTEK presses international partners to encourage flow of private capital to Ukraine

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 17, 2024 11:24 PM 1 min read
DTEK representatives and other leaders gather for a conference on revitalizing Ukrainian business at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 17, 2024 (DTEK)
This audio is created with AI assistance

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, called on the international community at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Jan. 17 to increase the stream of private funds to Ukraine to help bolster the country's economy.

Ukraine's economy has made small but significant steps towards recovery after a massive crash that accompanied Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The forum, attended by the world's governments and major organizations was an opportunity for President Volodymyr Zelensky and others to press for foreign investment into Ukraine to help shore up the economy.

DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko also spoke at a special event dedicated to discussing how to revitalize Ukraine's economy.

"Defending our economy is one of the crucial ways to win this war. Ukraine has the companies in place to do that, with large-scale, bankable projects. But now we need the capital to execute and this is where we need help from governments and international financial institutions," he said.

Along with other participants, DTEK released a 12-point manifesto laying out the steps for reinvigorating Ukraine's economy, directed at international financial institutions, foreign governments, and Ukraine's government, and domestic businesses.

10:19 PM

Protests break out in Russia's Bashkortostan republic.

The protests broke out as supporters came to the town of Baymak to demonstrate against the authorities' sentencing of local rights activist Fail Alsynov to four years in prison on charges of "inciting ethnic hatred."
11:50 AM

ISW: Putin attempts to destabilize Baltic countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sets conditions for future escalations in the Baltic countries as part of the alleged plan to weaken the NATO alliance, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its Jan. 16 assessment.
