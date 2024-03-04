DTEK: Power supply restored for over 400,000 Ukrainian homes in February

This audio is created with AI assistance

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, restored electricity supply to 426,000 homes after blackouts caused by Russian attacks in February, DTEK's press service reported on March 4.

Since the onset of the full-scale invasion, Russian attacks regularly damage or destroy equipment and facilities associated with Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing interruptions in the supply of power, water, and heating.

DTEK employees restored power supply last month to 226,689 households in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 189,655 more in Donetsk Oblast, and another 10,474 in Kyiv Oblast, according to the report.

Despite Russian attacks against Ukraine's infrastructure over the winter, the country's energy system remained relatively stable, avoiding large-scale blackouts that happened during Russia's mass campaign against the country's energy system in late 2022 and early 2023.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator, said on March 4 that Ukraine planned to export a record 13 gigawatt hours of electricity to other countries, namely to Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Moldova.