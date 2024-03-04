Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Energy infrastructure, DTEK, Dnipro, Kyiv, Donetsk
Edit post

DTEK: Power supply restored for over 400,000 Ukrainian homes in February

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 4, 2024 5:35 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A high voltage substation switchyard stands partially destroyed after the Ukrenergo power station was hit by a Russian missile strike on Nov. 10, 2022, in central Ukraine. (Ed Ram/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, restored electricity supply to 426,000 homes after blackouts caused by Russian attacks in February, DTEK's press service reported on March 4.

Since the onset of the full-scale invasion, Russian attacks regularly damage or destroy equipment and facilities associated with Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing interruptions in the supply of power, water, and heating.

DTEK employees restored power supply last month to 226,689 households in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 189,655 more in Donetsk Oblast, and another 10,474 in Kyiv Oblast, according to the report.

Despite Russian attacks against Ukraine's infrastructure over the winter, the country's energy system remained relatively stable, avoiding large-scale blackouts that happened during Russia's mass campaign against the country's energy system in late 2022 and early 2023.

Ukrenergo, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator, said on March 4 that Ukraine planned to export a record 13 gigawatt hours of electricity to other countries, namely to Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Moldova.

The economic toll of 10 years of Russia’s war against Ukraine in charts
Russia’s 10-year aggression against Ukraine has caused widespread and sure to be long-lasting damage to the country’s economy and demographics. Positive growth predictions were squashed following Russia’s annexation of Crimea and invasion of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region in 2014. Then came Russia…
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.