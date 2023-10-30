Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Energy operator: Power restored for 438,000 families after storm

by Nate Ostiller October 30, 2023 8:30 PM 1 min read
Emergency workers remove downed trees and repair damage after strong winds hit Ukraine on Oct. 28, affecting more than 1,000 communities in 14 oblasts. (Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Workers from DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, restored power for 438,000 families in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk oblasts after gale-force winds battered Ukraine over the weekend, the company said on Oct. 30.

Approximately 10,000 transformers and 441 overhead lines were damaged in the storm, the company said. Repair work was done by 250 DTEK teams.

Winds gusting up to 90 kilometers per hour knocked over trees and swept debris across the country on Oct. 28, causing the deaths of four people and injuring at least nine others.

The storm also disrupted power all over Ukraine, affecting over 1,000 communities in 14 oblasts, according to the Energy Ministry.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast, located in western Ukraine, was particularly impacted by the storm.

Repair work in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts is still underway at the time of this publication, DTEK said.

Support independent journalism in Ukraine.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
