Energy operator: Power restored for 438,000 families after storm

Workers from DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy company, restored power for 438,000 families in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk oblasts after gale-force winds battered Ukraine over the weekend, the company said on Oct. 30.

Approximately 10,000 transformers and 441 overhead lines were damaged in the storm, the company said. Repair work was done by 250 DTEK teams.

Winds gusting up to 90 kilometers per hour knocked over trees and swept debris across the country on Oct. 28, causing the deaths of four people and injuring at least nine others.

The storm also disrupted power all over Ukraine, affecting over 1,000 communities in 14 oblasts, according to the Energy Ministry.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast, located in western Ukraine, was particularly impacted by the storm.

Repair work in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts is still underway at the time of this publication, DTEK said.