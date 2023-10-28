Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
President’s Office: 4 killed, 9 injured as gale-force winds hit Ukraine

by Alexander Khrebet October 28, 2023 9:10 PM 1 min read
Emergency workers remove downed trees and repair damage after strong winds hit Ukraine on Oct. 28, affecting more than 1,000 communities in 14 oblasts. (Emergency Service/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Gale-force winds hit across Ukraine, knocking down trees, killing four people, and injuring nine others, President’s Office Deputy Head Oleksiy Kuleba reported on Oct. 28.

The winds, gusting up to 90 kilometers per hour, felled trees and blew debris around the city, damaging power lines. In Kyiv alone, more than 250 trees have been knocked over, according to local authorities.

In the capital and the surrounding region, three people were killed, and seven were injured, while one was killed in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and two were injured in Kharkiv Oblast, Kuleba said.

All injured have been hospitalized.

The weather also disrupted power in Zhytomyr, Rivne, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts, where over 130,000 people in almost 800 settlements are without electricity, Kuleba reported.

Khmelnytskyi Oblast, located in western Ukraine, was particularly impacted by the storm.

As weather conditions are worsening, power outages are expected in more settlements.

The weather disrupted power all over Ukraine, affecting over 1,000 communities in 14 oblasts, Ukraine's Energy Ministry reported on Oct. 28.

Emergency services were underway nationwide, removing downed trees and repairing damage.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
