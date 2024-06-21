Skip to content
Drones target military airfield in Krasnodar Krai, Russian media reports

by Abbey Fenbert and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 21, 2024 3:23 AM  (Updated: ) 1 min read
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Drones attacked the Yeysk military airfield in Russia's Krasnodar Krai in the early hours of June 21, the Russian Telegram news channel Astra claimed.

Residents reported that a fire broke out due to the attack. Local authorities have not commented on the details of the attack.

The Krasnodar Krai Operations Center officially reported that several districts in the region, including Yeysk, had come under a massive attack overnight. The other targeted areas are the Severskaya and Temryuk districts.

Ukrainian forces previously attacked the Yeysk airfield on April 5 in a joint operation between Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) and the Armed Forces. HUR said the drone strike destroyed seven Russian military aircraft.

Ukrainian troops have intensified strikes against military and industrial targets in Russia in recent weeks. Ukraine has used domestically produced long-range drones to successfully attack oil refineriesand weapons facilities, prompting Russia to announce increased air defense efforts in these areas.

Ukraine war latest: Kyiv to get priority on air defense missiles from US, new Patriot from Romania
Key developments on June 20: * White House confirms Ukraine to get priority on air defense missile deliveries * Romania to send Patriot defense system to Ukraine * Single Ukrainian Magura drone hit 4 Russian patrol boats at once, Kyiv claims * Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast kill 4, injure 4,…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Abbey Fenbert, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia considering changes to nuclear doctrine, Putin claims.

Russia is considering changes to its nuclear doctrine due to developments "related to lowering the threshold for the use of nuclear weapons," Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed while speaking on June 20 in Vietnam, a day after his visit to North Korea.
