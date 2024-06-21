Drones target military airfield in Krasnodar Krai, Russian media reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Drones attacked the Yeysk military airfield in Russia's Krasnodar Krai in the early hours of June 21, the Russian Telegram news channel Astra claimed.

Residents reported that a fire broke out due to the attack. Local authorities have not commented on the details of the attack.

The Krasnodar Krai Operations Center officially reported that several districts in the region, including Yeysk, had come under a massive attack overnight. The other targeted areas are the Severskaya and Temryuk districts.

Ukrainian forces previously attacked the Yeysk airfield on April 5 in a joint operation between Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) and the Armed Forces. HUR said the drone strike destroyed seven Russian military aircraft.

Ukrainian troops have intensified strikes against military and industrial targets in Russia in recent weeks. Ukraine has used domestically produced long-range drones to successfully attack oil refineriesand weapons facilities, prompting Russia to announce increased air defense efforts in these areas.