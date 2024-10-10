Drones hit military airfield in Russia's Republic of Adygea, Russian media claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Drones attacked the Khanskaya military airfield in Russia's Republic of Adygea in the early hours of Oct. 10, the Russian Telegram news channel Astra reported.

The airfield is located near the village of Khanskaya, close to the region's capital city of Maykop.

Residents said that drones attacked the airbase in the night, Astra reported. According to NASA's fire monitoring program, a fire was recorded at the site following the attack.

Local authorities have not commented on the alleged strike.

The Khanskaya airfield is home to Russia's 272nd Training Aviation Regiment, according to Astra.

Ukraine has carried out a number of strikes against airbases in an effort to weaken the more powerful Russian Air Force and curb Moscow's ability to launch devastating aerial attacks against Ukrainian cities.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) launched a drone attack against the Borisoglebsk military airfield in Russia's Voronezh Oblast overnight on Oct. 3, according to a source in the SBU.