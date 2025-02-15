Drones hit apartment building, target oil refinery in Volgograd, Russian media says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Multiple drones targeted an oil refinery near the city of Volgograd in southern Russia in the early hours of Feb. 15, Russian Telegram channels reported.

Local residents reported hearing over 15 explosions during a drone attack, according to the Telegram channel Shot. The reports claimed that the drones were headed towards an oil refinery in the Krasnoarmeysky district of the city.

Following reports of explosions, the Telegram channel Astra reported that a drone struck a multistory residential building in Volgograd. Local residents said that security forces had cordoned off the site and that according to preliminary information, no one was injured in the strike.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Russian officials have not commented on the alleged attack and no casualties have been reported.

The Volgograd refinery, owned by Russian oil giant Lukoil, was recently struck by Ukrainian drones in an attack on Jan. 31, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. The facility has been targeted multiple times throughout the full-scale war.

Ukraine considers Russian oil facilities as valid military targets, as fossil fuel profits supply Moscow's war machine. The Ukrainian military has launched repeated attacks against Russian refineries with long-range drones.