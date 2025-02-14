Ukraine war latest: Chornobyl Nuclear Plant sarcophagus hit by Russian drone; Zelensky sets out condition for talks with Putin

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack drone struck the protective shelter of the destroyed 4th reactor at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported on Feb. 14.

The strike damaged the sarcophagus, but the fire was extinguished and radiation levels remained stable, according to the president. Monitoring efforts continue to assess any potential risks.

"This is a terrorist threat to the entire world," Zelensky said, adding that the damage to the shelter is significant.

"The only country in the world that attacks such sites, occupies nuclear power plants, and wages war without any regard for the consequences is today's Russia."

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed the explosion. The organization reported that a drone struck the shelter's roof.

Chornobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, remains a highly sensitive location. The explosion of the plant's reactor on Apr. 26, 1986, contaminated a vast area spanning Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia.

The sarcophagus was installed over the 4th reactor in the aftermath of the disaster to contain the uranium, plutonium, and radioactive dust at the site. The protective structure would only last 30 years, with the construction of a new sarcophagus completed in 2017.

"Ukraine is urging the international community to urgently intensify efforts in response to Russia's unprecedented act of nuclear terrorism. The attack on the shelter of the 4th power unit at Chornobyl poses a threat to the entire continent," said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko.

Zelensky said the attack underscores Russia's continued disregard for global security.

"Russia continues to expand its army and shows no change in its deranged, anti-human state rhetoric. This means that Putin is definitely not preparing for negotiations — he is preparing to continue deceiving the world," he said.

Russia attacked the station's protective shelter on the day of the Munich Security Conference. Zelensky is leading Ukraine's delegation at the conference, where U.S. President Donald Trump's team is expected to outline its diplomatic strategy for ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Andriy Yermak, head of Zelensky's office, said Ukraine would provide the U.S. with detailed information on Russia's attack on Chornobyl's protective shelter.

Ukraine is not talking about any peace deal now, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14.

"Today, we are not talking about any peace agreement. Frankly to say, it is unfortunate," Zelensky said.



"The war has been going on for three years, there have been many deaths, much has been destroyed, especially lives. All this was brought by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and him alone."

The president said that Ukraine needs the firm support of the U.S. and a "strong" President Donald Trump, who will be on Kyiv's side.

According to Zelensky, a peace deal "can only be about a plan to end the war" which should be agreed between Ukraine and the U.S. president, and backed by both sides. He also reiterated the importance of Europe's role in the potential deal.

"A peace deal cannot be signed in Munich because it is Munich. We remember what things were signed here. I do not repeat such things," Zelensky added, recalling the infamous Munich meeting when Germany, the U.K., France, and Italy came to an agreement that allowed Germany to annex the Sudetenland in western Czechoslovakia.

Zelensky said he was ready to meet with the Russian president only after there is a joint plan with Trump and the EU.

"I am ready to meet only in this case. And we will sit down with Putin and stop the war," Zelensky said.

Russia is possibly preparing for a major military escalation, potentially targeting NATO countries next year, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 14.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky said that Russia plans to deploy 15 divisions, totaling 100,000 to 150,000 troops, primarily in Belarus, a Kyiv Independent journalist reported from the event.

While the buildup could focus on Ukraine, he cautioned that Russian forces might shift toward Poland or the Baltics, raising concerns about a broader conflict with NATO.

"Based on all the information I've gathered from intelligence and other sources, I think he (Russian President Vladimir Putin) is preparing for war against NATO countries next year," Zelensky said, but added he "can’t be 100 percent certain."

"Just like in 2022, they could move forward towards Ukraine, or they could go to Poland or the Baltics. And I believe this is his idea," he said.

"God bless, we will stop this crazy guy," Zelensky added.

The president also warned that without NATO membership, Ukraine must build a self-sufficient military capable of defending its sovereignty. "This means the appropriate NATO weaponry and a sufficient number of our Ukrainian soldiers," he said.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine would require an army numbering 1.5 million soldiers. Last month, he said the current total of those serving in Ukraine's armed forces was 880,000.

North Korean troops fighting for Russia against Ukraine have suffered 4,000 casualties, two-thirds of whom have been killed, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 14.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Zelensky said the morale of Pyongyang's troops had been "broken" by the losses, a Kyiv Independent journalist reported from the event.

"We understand that their losses are more than four thousand. I think two-thirds have died," he added.

Up to 12,000 North Korean troops were deployed to Kursk Oblast last fall to support Russian forces in countering a Ukrainian incursion launched in early August 2024.

Zelensky also said 2,000-3,000 more troops are being transferred from North Korea to Russia's Kursk Oblast, saying it was important that U.S. President Donald Trump takes note of such developments as he tries to bring Moscow to the negotiating table.

Quantum Systems, a German drone manufacturer operating two plants in Ukraine, plans to double its drone production in the country, Ukraine's Strategic Industries Ministry announced on Feb. 14.

The company produces advanced Vector reconnaissance drones. It opened its first facility in Ukraine in April 2024.

Unmanned systems have become a key capability for both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war. to meet its battlefield needs, Kyiv has ramped up domestic production and imports of drones since the start of the full-scale invasion.

The ministry met with Quantum Systems representatives at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14 to discuss ways to speed up drone production.

"We all want the same result — more quality weapons for the Ukrainian military," said Herman Smetanin, Ukraine's strategic industries minister.

The ministry wrote that Quantum Systems operates an R&D center and a drone maintenance and development facility in Ukraine, calling it “a good example of localized manufacturing."

