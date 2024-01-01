Skip to content
Drone strike in Lviv leaves museum on fire

by Lance Luo January 1, 2024 6:40 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Falling debris from a Russian drone in Lviv on Jan. 1 left a local museum dedicated to historical figure Roman Shukhevych on fire, local officials said.

Authorities in the Lviv region said air defenses were operational and urged residents to seek shelter as Russian UAVs were reportedly detected in the area. No casualties were recorded.

The New Years Day attack in Lviv follows an overnight UAV strike in Odesa which left one dead and several wounded. Authorities said wreckage from downed drones hit buildings throughout the city of Odesa, causing fires in several residential areas.

Russia launched devastating airstrike overnight on Dec. 31 targeting Kharkiv, leaving significant damage to a landmark hotel and administrative buildings. Ukraine says 28 people were injured in the barrage.

Moscow has claimed the strikes were retaliation for the attack on the Russian city of Belgorod near Ukraine that reportedly left dozens wounded.

1 dead, multiple wounded after Russian strike on Odesa
Local officials in Odesa overnight on Jan. 1 reported one dead and multiple wounded after Russia fired UAVs at the southern port city.
Author: Lance Luo
Most popular

News Feed

9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
Ukraine news

6:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 30, firing 37 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
2:58 AM

US: Ordinary Russians also bear the brunt of this war.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to an alleged attack in Belgorod, U.S. official John Kelley stated that "ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s brutal war."
2:01 AM

Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv.

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.
12:55 AM

Update: Casualties from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 26.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, injuring 26 people, the regional prosecutor's office reported. Among those injured are two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a foreign journalist. Previous reporting stated that only 20 civilians were injured.
MORE NEWS

