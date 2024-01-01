Drone strike in Lviv leaves museum on fire

This audio is created with AI assistance

Falling debris from a Russian drone in Lviv on Jan. 1 left a local museum dedicated to historical figure Roman Shukhevych on fire, local officials said.

Authorities in the Lviv region said air defenses were operational and urged residents to seek shelter as Russian UAVs were reportedly detected in the area. No casualties were recorded.

The New Years Day attack in Lviv follows an overnight UAV strike in Odesa which left one dead and several wounded. Authorities said wreckage from downed drones hit buildings throughout the city of Odesa, causing fires in several residential areas.

Russia launched devastating airstrike overnight on Dec. 31 targeting Kharkiv, leaving significant damage to a landmark hotel and administrative buildings. Ukraine says 28 people were injured in the barrage.

Moscow has claimed the strikes were retaliation for the attack on the Russian city of Belgorod near Ukraine that reportedly left dozens wounded.