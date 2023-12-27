Drone shot down over Rostov Oblast, Russian official claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense forces intercepted a drone over Rostov Oblast, Governor Vasily Golubev claimed on Dec. 27.

Golubev said the drone was shot down in the early hours of Dec. 27, and that consequences on the ground were still being investigated. No information on casualties or damage has been reported.

The report follows a wave of Russian attacks against Ukraine on Dec. 26-27, including an attack on a Kherson railway station that killed a police officer and drone strikes across mulitple regions.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on Golubev's claim.

Kyiv has repeatedly targeted military infrastructure in Russia and Russian-occupied territories. It does not typically comment on claims of drone strikes within Russia.