Drone shot down over Pskov Oblast, Russia claims

by Abbey Fenbert January 31, 2024 7:22 AM
A monument of the founder of the Soviet Union Vladimir Lenin at the central square in Pskov, Russia, Aug. 21, 2022. (Photo by Olga Maltseva / AFP via Getty Images)


Russian air defense intercepted a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flying over Pskov Oblast, the Russian Defense Ministry alleged on Jan. 31.

The ministry did not report any casualties or damage resulting from the attempted drone strike.

Reports of Ukrainian drone strikes and attempted attacks on targets within Russia have increased in recent months. Kyiv rarely provides official comments on these reports.

The Ukrainian military reported on Jan. 30 that Ukraine destroyed a Russian radar station in occupied Crimea near the village of Rozdolne. The Russian Defense Ministry did not report the attack.

Pskov Oblast lies in northwestern Russia, over 800 kilometers north of Kyiv. A drone strike on Aug. 30, 2023 hit a military airfield in the region during a wave of Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. Ukrainian officials said the drones were launched from within Russia.

Author: Abbey Fenbert


Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.