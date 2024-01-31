Drone shot down over Pskov Oblast, Russia claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense intercepted a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flying over Pskov Oblast, the Russian Defense Ministry alleged on Jan. 31.

The ministry did not report any casualties or damage resulting from the attempted drone strike.

Reports of Ukrainian drone strikes and attempted attacks on targets within Russia have increased in recent months. Kyiv rarely provides official comments on these reports.

The Ukrainian military reported on Jan. 30 that Ukraine destroyed a Russian radar station in occupied Crimea near the village of Rozdolne. The Russian Defense Ministry did not report the attack.

Pskov Oblast lies in northwestern Russia, over 800 kilometers north of Kyiv. A drone strike on Aug. 30, 2023 hit a military airfield in the region during a wave of Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory. Ukrainian officials said the drones were launched from within Russia.