Drone attack on Odesa Oblast damages port facilities, injures 1

Russian forces attacked Odesa Oblast with drones on the night of Sept. 7, damaging infrastructure and injuring one person, Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper reported via Telegram.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched 33 Shahed-136/131 drones at Ukraine overnight, most of which were targeting Odesa Oblast. Ukraine's air defenses reportedly shot down 25 kamikaze drones.

Kiper said the strike hit Odesa's southern Izmail district, damaging both port and civilian infrastructure.

The drone strike damaged a grain elevator and an administrative building, Kiper said. He also said a truck driver sustained a minor injury to his leg during the attack.

No other casualties were reported. Emergency services are working at the site of the attacks.

The same night, Russian drones also targeted Sumy Oblast, the Air Force wrote, but the regional authorities have yet to report on the consequences of the attack.

According to the Odesa Oblast governor, Russian forces pummeled Izmail for three hours.

"This is the fourth attack on the Izmail district in the last five days," Kiper said.

A Sept. 4 strike on Izmail caused a number of drones to fall and detonate in Romania.

The wave of attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure comes as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin demands the removal of sanctions as a precondition for relaunching the Black Sea Grain Initiative.