Russia attacks Odesa region with drones for nearly two hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked south of Odesa, Izmail district with attack drones for nearly two hours during the early hours of Sept. 4, governor Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram.

The governor requested that residents take shelter and remain indoors.

Information about casualties or structural damage has not yet been reported.

Two people were hospitalized after being injured in Russia's overnight drone attack on Odesa Oblast on Sept. 3.

Ukraine's Air Force reported earlier that 22 out of 25 drones launched by Russia were downed by air defense over Odesa Oblast. Russian forces targeted industrial infrastructure in the southwestern Izmail district of Odesa Oblast.

Since the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in mid-July, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's agricultural infrastructure, ports, and grain stockpiles.

Ukraine's ports located across the Danube River from Romania serve as the main alternative routes to shipping grain.