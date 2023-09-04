Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia attacks Odesa region with drones for nearly two hours

by Rachel Amran September 4, 2023 5:31 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russia's overnight drone strike on Odesa Oblast on Sept. 24, 2023. (Odesa Oblast police/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked south of Odesa, Izmail district with attack drones for nearly two hours during the early hours of Sept. 4, governor Oleh Kiper reported on Telegram.

The governor requested that residents take shelter and remain indoors.

Information about casualties or structural damage has not yet been reported.

Two people were hospitalized after being injured in Russia's overnight drone attack on Odesa Oblast on Sept. 3.

Ukraine's Air Force reported earlier that 22 out of 25 drones launched by Russia were downed by air defense over Odesa Oblast. Russian forces targeted industrial infrastructure in the southwestern Izmail district of Odesa Oblast.

Since the collapse of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in mid-July, Russia has repeatedly targeted Ukraine's agricultural infrastructure, ports, and grain stockpiles.

Ukraine's ports located across the Danube River from Romania serve as the main alternative routes to shipping grain.

Author: Rachel Amran
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

