Donetsk Oblast to forcibly evacuate children from over 20 settlements

by Abbey Fenbert January 26, 2025 6:41 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: Evacuation of civilians in Donetsk Oblast continues due to Russian attacks on Oct. 28, 2024. (Fermin Torrano/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Authorities in Donetsk Oblast have decided to begin forcible evacuations of families with children in over 20 settlements in the region due to increased Russian shelling, Governor Vadim Filashkin announced on Jan. 24.

Officials intensified civilian evacuations in Donetsk Oblast during the summer and autumn as Russian forces ramped up their offensive in eastern Ukraine. Despite these efforts, around 307,000 civilians reportedly remained in Ukrainian-controlled parts of the region as of early January.

Due to the increased threat to civilian lives, Donetsk Oblast will begin mandatory forced evacuations of families with children in several settlements in the Komar and Kryvorizhzhia communities, Filashkin said.

The evacuation order affects over 100 children.

According to the governor, 76 children currently remain in the Komar area and 34 in Kryvorizhzhia.

"Now that the enemy has intensified shelling of Donetsk Oblast, people are suffering and dying every day, I ask parents to be very responsible about the evacuation," Filashkin wrote.

"Children should live in peace and tranquility, not hide from shelling!"

Some of the settlements under the evacuation mandate are less than 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the embattled city of Pokrovsk, one of the focal points of Russia's eastern offensive.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
