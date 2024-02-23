Body found under rubble of Dnipro apartment hit in Russian attack

This audio is created with AI assistance

The body of a man was found under the rubble at the top of a nine-story apartment building that was hit in a Russian drone attack overnight, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Feb. 23.

Emergency service workers are still searching for a woman "who was probably at home at the time of the attack," Lysak said.

Eight people were injured in the attack, of whom two are in the hospital in "moderate condition," according to Lysak.

Five drones were shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the early hours of Feb. 23, but one hit the apartment building in Dnipro and another hit the site of an enterprise, Lysak said.

The Air Force also reported that drones were shot down over Odesa, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv oblasts. In total, Ukraine's military shot down 23 out of the 31 drones launched by Russia overnight.

In Ukraine's southern city of Odesa, a drone crashed into the building of a civilian enterprise in the coastal zone, killing three people, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

Drone attacks are an almost daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on Feb. 22, Ukraine's air defenses downed eight Shahed-type attack drones.