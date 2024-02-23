Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Dnipro, Civilian casualties
Body found under rubble of Dnipro apartment hit in Russian attack

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 23, 2024 6:01 PM 1 min read
Emergency service workers clear through the wreckage of the top floor of an apartment building in Dnipro, hit by a Russian drone in the early hours of Feb. 23, 2024. (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak / Telegram)
The body of a man was found under the rubble at the top of a nine-story apartment building that was hit in a Russian drone attack overnight, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Feb. 23.

Emergency service workers are still searching for a woman "who was probably at home at the time of the attack," Lysak said.

Eight people were injured in the attack, of whom two are in the hospital in "moderate condition," according to Lysak.

Five drones were shot down over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in the early hours of Feb. 23, but one hit the apartment building in Dnipro and another hit the site of an enterprise, Lysak said.

The Air Force also reported that drones were shot down over Odesa, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv oblasts. In total, Ukraine's military shot down 23 out of the 31 drones launched by Russia overnight.

In Ukraine's southern city of Odesa, a drone crashed into the building of a civilian enterprise in the coastal zone, killing three people, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

Drone attacks are an almost daily occurrence in Ukraine, affecting various regions across the country. Overnight on Feb. 22, Ukraine's air defenses downed eight Shahed-type attack drones.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

2:36 PM

Ukraine, Denmark finalize long-term security agreement.

The U.K., Germany, and France have earlier signed similar deals to help Ukraine repel Russia's aggression based on a pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) last July. Denmark is the first non-G7 country to finalize the deal.
1:59 PM

Biden announces new package of sanctions against Russia.

“Today, I am announcing more than 500 new sanctions against Russia for its ongoing war of conquest on Ukraine and for the death of Aleksei Navalny, who was a courageous anti-corruption activist and Putin’s fiercest opposition leader,” U.S. President Joe Biden said in a statement published by the White House.
1:40 PM

US Senate Majority Leader arrives in Lviv for talks with Zelensky.

"I am leading this delegation to meet with President (Volodymyr Zelensky) to show the Ukrainian people that America stands with them, to show our NATO and European allies we stand with them, to learn about the arms Ukraine vitally needs, and to protect our democracy and national security," Chuck Schumer wrote on the social media platform X.
12:58 PM

Zelensky, Danish PM meet in Lviv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen arrived in Lviv for an official visit, Zelensky said on Feb. 23, according to his Telegram channel.
12:33 PM

Ex-US special representative for Ukraine: Putin would escalate if he could.

The White House's strategy to avoid escalation by setting limits on military supplies for Ukraine does not work, as Russian President Vladimir Putin would "escalate today if he could," Kurt Volker, a former U.S. special representative for Ukraine, told the Kyiv Independent during a press conference on Feb. 23.
11:49 AM

EU adopts 13th package of Russia sanctions.

The package targets an additional 106 individuals and 88 entities involved in Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. The list includes includes companies from India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Turkey.
10:09 AM

Hungarian FM visits Iran, signs trade agreement.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto visited Tehran on Feb. 22, meeting his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and signing a trade deal in the agriculture and food industry sectors.
