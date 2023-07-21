Diaspora organization pledges $3 million in aid to Territorial Defense

This audio is created with AI assistance

Through its fundraising initiative Unite with Ukraine, the Ukrainian World Congress (UWC) pledged Hr 117 million ($3.2 million) in aid to the Territorial Defense Forces, the UWC informed on July 18.

"Today, the UWC, within the Unite with Ukraine initiative, has the great honor to announce the provision of another package of military aid for the strengthening of the Armed Forces' Territorial Defense in the amount of (Hr 117 million)," said Paul Grod, the president of the UWC.

According to the announcement, the package will include armored vehicles, first-person view drones, the Strata 22 weapon simulators, and the repair and restoration of four-wheel drive GAZ-66 trucks.

"Worldwide Ukrainians stand side by side with the defenders of Ukraine not only with words but also with actions," Paul Grod commented.

The UWC pointed out that it has worked together with the Territorial Defense Forces since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

The meeting took place during a visit of the UWC delegation to Ukraine. The day before, the leaders of the UWC met with military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, and other officials, according to the organization's media release.

Based in Toronto, Canada, the UWC was founded in 1967 as an association of Ukrainian public organizations in the diaspora. According to its website, it represents 20 million Ukrainians living in the diaspora in over 60 countries.