Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

DFC CEO announces intent to mobilize over $1 billion in private capital to support Ukrainian economy

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 31, 2023 5:59 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Scott Nathan, the United States International Development Finance Corporation’s chief executive, visited Kyiv this week, where he announced the intent to invest $250 million in small businesses.

He also proposed temporarily sending Washington-based staff to Ukraine to aid in sourcing transactions and highlighting potential investments in health and technology sectors.

The DFC is an agency of the US federal government that teams up with the private sector to invest in typically middle- and lower-income countries.

Nathan and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink met with First Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

They discussed the DFC’s longstanding commitment to investing in Ukraine’s economy.

DFC works with Horizon Capital to support eCommerce, fintech, and technology businesses across Ukraine and Moldova.

The agency is also looking into investments for the Dobrobut Hospital in Kyiv, which is at the forefront of providing physical and psychological rehabilitation.

Nathan also held a roundtable meeting with Ukrainian banks to discuss the challenges they faced during wartime and how DFC can contribute to sustaining the economy.

He then met with local energy sector leaders to discuss rebuilding Ukraine’s energy grid and its necessity for the country's economic prosperity.

“The private sector is resilient and has a crucial role to play in investing for Ukraine’s future,” said Nathan.

“I’m convinced that new DFC investments here will mobilize well over $1 billion in private capital to support the economy of Ukraine. DFC remains committed to supporting high-standard, high-value projects in this country in the months and years to come.” Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Jan. 31.

“Normally, DFC supports American investors in their projects around the world, so we really appreciate it that they are helping Ukrainian companies today.”

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.