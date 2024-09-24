The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Steel production, Metallurgy, Kryvyi Rih, War
Edit post

Despite hardships, head of Kryvyi Rih steel plant ArcelorMittal determined to keep operations running

by Sonya Bandouil September 24, 2024 11:16 PM 1 min read
ArcelorMittal Kryvyj Rih integrated steel company's factory in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, on June 25, 2024. (Nick Allard / The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Mauro Longobardo, CEO of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, addressed the company's current situation and future plans, noting both progress and significant obstacles.

He acknowledged the company's recovery efforts but highlighted the challenges they continue to face in 2024, including falling iron ore prices and stagnation in the European steel market.

"For our survival, the company needs to achieve at least minimal financial stability," Longobardo wrote on X.

He also said that over 3,000 employees are currently serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with 233 colleagues either killed or missing in action during the war.

Despite these hardships, Longobardo reaffirmed the company's commitment to overcoming these difficulties and sustaining operations.

In the early months of Russia’s full-scale invasion, ArcelorMittal workers were forced to shut down the plant.

The company manages the ongoing power outages caused by frequent Russian attacks on energy infrastructure by using powerful diesel generators and rotating electricity between different parts of the plant.

Europe too ‘reticent’ in energy support for Ukraine ahead of winter, IEA chief says
According to the IEA report, Ukraine’s electricity shortage could reach 6 GW this winter, which is about one-third of the expected peak demand.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.