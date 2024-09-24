Despite hardships, head of Kryvyi Rih steel plant ArcelorMittal determined to keep operations running

This audio is created with AI assistance

Mauro Longobardo, CEO of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, addressed the company's current situation and future plans, noting both progress and significant obstacles.

He acknowledged the company's recovery efforts but highlighted the challenges they continue to face in 2024, including falling iron ore prices and stagnation in the European steel market.

"For our survival, the company needs to achieve at least minimal financial stability," Longobardo wrote on X.

He also said that over 3,000 employees are currently serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces, with 233 colleagues either killed or missing in action during the war.

Despite these hardships, Longobardo reaffirmed the company's commitment to overcoming these difficulties and sustaining operations.

In the early months of Russia’s full-scale invasion, ArcelorMittal workers were forced to shut down the plant.

The company manages the ongoing power outages caused by frequent Russian attacks on energy infrastructure by using powerful diesel generators and rotating electricity between different parts of the plant.