Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, European Union, Ukraine's EU bid, EU, Olga Stefanishyna
Edit post

Deputy PM: Ukraine meets requirements to approve framework for EU accession negotiations

by Dmytro Basmat March 12, 2024 1:12 AM 2 min read
Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanishyna attends the Acting for Survivors event on June 15, 2023. (Eugen Kotenko / Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine has fulfilled all four recommendations set forth by the European Commission to approve the framework for Ukraine's EU accession negotiations, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna told reporters at an anti-corruption event in Kyiv on March 11.

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada gave its final approval on a lobbying bill on Monday that establishes definitions and rules for lobbying and involved subjects, bringing it closer in line with EU standards.

The bill also provides for the creation of a new transparency register run by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention and creates new mechanisms for lobbying monitoring.

In its November 2023 report, the European Commission - the EU's executive arm - recommended the launch of accession talks with Kyiv but noted that several reforms are still needed, including an additional four reforms Ukraine would have to undertake to complete all the criteria.

Kyiv previously completed three other recommendations provided by the Commission, including a staff increase of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, reopening the assets declaration registry, and implementing changes to national minorities law.

Ukraine is expecting the European Commission to present a negotiation framework for Kyiv's accession to the EU in the coming days.

"The European Commission has to make a decision on March 12, 13 and 14. First and foremost, whether to approve the report on our fulfilment of additional criteria, as well as decide whether to provide us with a negotiating framework for approval by the member states," Stefanishyna noted.

The European Commissions' Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis confirmed last week that the Commission will prepare a draft negotiation framework to be recommended for approval by EU members once Ukraine met all the requirements.

Deputy PM: Ukraine expects EU accession negotiation framework ‘no later than March 12’
Ukraine expects the European Commission to present a negotiation framework for Kyiv’s accession to the EU “no later than March 12,” Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna said, as reported by the media on March 4.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
12:41 PM

Orban: Trump will stop funding Ukraine if elected.

Echoing previous comments by the former president about his plans to negotiate peace in Ukraine within 24 hours, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that former U.S. President Donald Trump would end the supply of weapons from the U.S., a move that he said would mark the end of the war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.