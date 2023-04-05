Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Deputy defense minister: Russia conducting mass deforestation in occupied territories

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2023 7:41 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is actively destroying the natural resource potential of occupied territories in Ukraine, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar stated on her Telegram channel on April 5.

Russian enterprises are harvesting forests on a large scale in Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and other oblasts, Maliar reported.

“[Russian] entrepreneurs carry out uncontrolled barbaric felling of forest plantations, which, if continued, will inevitably lead to catastrophic consequences for the environment,” she said.

The forests in question had been artificially planted to protect against wind, soil, and water erosion.

In addition, Russia has prohibited the local population from agricultural work, which may disrupt this year’s sowing of crops and eventually lead to neglect of agricultural soil.

Russia’s invasion has caused serious damage to Ukraine’s farmlands, forests, and national parks, and marine habitats.

Damage to industrial facilities have led to increased air, water, and soil pollution. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov estimated the total cost of the environmental damage as a result of Russia's war to be $35.3 billion.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
