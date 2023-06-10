Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Deputy defense minister: NATO to agree on 'certain procedure' for Ukraine accession at July summit

by Asami Terajima June 10, 2023 1:16 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO members will agree on a "certain procedure" for Ukraine's potential accession into the 31-nation alliance at the July summit in Vilnius, Deputy Defense Minister Volodymyr Havrylov said on June 10.

In the Defense Ministry's Telegram post, Havrylov said, "There are all signs that Ukraine will get what it wants in a certain format," without elaborating further.

Ukraine must already know that it can join NATO within two years after the full-scale war as long as it completes the dictated procedure, Havrylov said.

Ukraine has long sought NATO membership and officially applied for it half a year into the full-scale Russian war in September.

After months of discussions and disagreements, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in April that all members have agreed that Ukraine will eventually join the alliance when the war is over.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed his attendance at the July summit, according to Stoltenberg.

Earlier in June, Zelensky stressed that "there is no point" in Kyiv's attendance at the summit unless the alliance offers a membership invitation or "some kind of signal."

Asami Terajima
