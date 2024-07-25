Ukraine to receive 14 Leopard 2 tanks pledged by Netherlands, Denmark this summer

This audio is created with AI assistance

Fourteen Leopard 2A4 tanks previously purchased and pledged to Ukraine by the Netherlands and Denmark will be delivered this summer, the Dutch Defense Ministry announced on July 25.

The first reports of the planned purchase surfaced in the spring of 2023, while the original estimate for their delivery was previously set at "early 2024."

"During the recent months, the battle tanks have been refitted and tested," Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in a press release.

The German arms company Rheinmetall carried out the overhaul. Twelve of them are already prepared for delivery, while the last two are undergoing final tests on July 24 and 25.

All 14 vehicles will be delivered simultaneously "before the end of the summer," the defense ministry said.

"Ukraine urgently needs more military support, given the heavy fighting on the battlefield. These tanks can play an important role for the Ukrainian army to defend itself against Russian troops," Brekelmans commented.

"The Netherlands, together with allies and partners, will continue to support Ukraine unabated, for as long as necessary."

Ukraine began receiving dozens of German-made Leopard 2 tanks of different variants in 2023, with many already seeing combat. Most recently, Spain dispatched 10 refurbished Leopard 2A4 to bolster Kyiv's military earlier this month.