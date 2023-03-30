Defense Ministry: Russian, Ukrainian losses in east 10 to 1 some days

This audio is created with AI assistance

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Telegram that there are days in Ukraine's east where the ratio of Russian and Ukrainian losses is "as high as 10 to 1."

Malyar stressed that this large of a difference in losses is not occurring everyday and that the average difference is lower, but that Ukrainian losses are still less than Russia's on the eastern front.

U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said, citing U.S. intelligence, that over 220,000 Russian troops have been killed or injured since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"The Russian forces have some really significant and deep systemic problems at the moment in their efforts. The latest U.S. assessments I have seen now put casualty figures over 220,0000 dead or injured," Wallace said, as quoted by Sky News.

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 29 that Russia had lost approximately 172,340 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.