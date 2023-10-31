Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Defense Ministry uncovers misallocation of additional pay across several military units

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 31, 2023 11:42 AM 2 min read
Soldiers with the 32nd Mechanized Brigade on the move in May, two months before being going to the frontline. (Oleksandr Bordian / Courtesy)
This audio is created with AI assistance

After conducting audits on around 40 military units, the Defense Ministry discovered that over Hr 123 million ($3.4 million) in additional compensation had been unjustifiably paid out.

According to the ministry’s Internal Audit Service, the additional payments were made to personnel who weren’t deployed to the front lines and didn’t perform any combat tasks.

"It is unfair when those who are not under direct fire or do not provide support to those under direct fire receive extra pay for combat,” said Deputy Defense Minister Yurii Dzhyhyr.

Commanders of the inspected military units gave a “too loose" interpretation to the terms "combat operations" and "combat (special) task," paying additional remuneration at their discretion, the ministry wrote.

Southern counteroffensive runs out of steam as West scrambles to deliver aid
As fall weather arrives, observers are looking at the status of Ukraine’s three-pronged counteroffensive, which continues to move very slowly. Ukrainian forces have yet to fully break through Russia’s defensive lines and fight to their target cities — Tokmak, Berdiansk, and Vasylivka. Their tempo i…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

In one of the cases, personnel of a pontoon-bridge company serving in Kyiv Oblast several months after Russian forces withdrew from the region were reportedly paid a monthly supplement of $2,700.

They received nearly $180,000 from September to December 2022 when Kyiv Oblast was no longer included in the list of regions in combat zone, according to the ministry.

The Defense Ministry said it was consulting with the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces to ensure that only those who perform combat tasks and participate in hostilities would receive additional remuneration.

The leadership of the Defense Ministry has undergone extensive personnel changes recently, starting with the resignation of Oleksii Reznikov as the department's head.

Reznikov was forced to step down following two major procurement corruption scandals and was replaced by Rustev Umerov early in September.

Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.