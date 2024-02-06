Skip to content
Defense Ministry: Ukrainian special forces capture Russian equipment from Black Sea drilling platform

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 6, 2024 4:20 PM 1 min read
A screenshot of the video shared by Ukrainian Special Forces on Feb. 6, 2024 (Speical Operations Forces of Ukraine / X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces conducted an operation on a drilling platform captured by Russia off the coast of Russian-occupied Crimea, the Defense Ministry reported on Feb. 6.

Ukraine carries out frequent attacks on Russian military assets located in Crimea and around its coast.

Russian forces used the drilling platform to control part of the Black Sea and adjust fire toward the south of Ukraine, according to a video the Special Operations Forces posted online.

The video showed a group of Special Operations Forces landing on the platform and searching for equipment, including radar and a drone signal enhancing system.

After taking the equipment, the group installed mines on the platform and retreated, according to the video. The antenna mast of the platform was blown up.

Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on Feb. 1 that Ukraine has certain "tools" at its disposal that means it can strike Russian military targets occupying Crimea "methodologically and regularly."

Budanov: Ukraine sunk Russian missile corvette on Feb. 1 with 6 naval drones
The Russian missile corvette Ukraine reported to have sunk off the coast of occupied Crimea on Feb. 1 was destroyed using six naval drones, Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) chief Kyrylo Budanov said on Feb. 4.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
