Air Force: Ukraine damages 3 Russia aircraft in Crimea

by Dmytro Basmat February 2, 2024 6:18 PM 2 min read
US soldiers inspect F-16 fighter jets during an air force joint military exercise in the Philippines on May 9. (Photo credit: AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine damaged at least three Russian military aircraft at the Belbek military airfield near Sevastopol in occupied Crimea, Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat confirmed on Feb. 2.

Ukraine attacked the airfield on Jan. 31, using Scalp/Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles, a military source told Ukrainska Pravda.

Ihnat confirmed the attack that damaged aircraft also resulted in casualties among Russian military personnel.

In response to the attack, the Russian Ministry of Defense had initially stated that it had shot down all of the missiles headed towards Crimea, claiming that there was "no damage to aviation equipment" at the Belbek airfield.

Ihnat disputed Russia's claims, stating that "the best confirmation, of course, is satellite images that are already available on the internet, where you can see something in detail."

Russian media reports and obituaries later confirmed that five missiles had struck the airfield, according to Ukrainian southern forces spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has intensified its attacks on occupied Crimea, targeting Russian military assets in and around the Black Sea.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) said on Feb. 1 that its operatives sunk a Russian Tarantul-class Ivanovets missile corvette from the Black Sea Fleet overnight off of occupied Crimea.

The alleged sinking of the Ivanovets comes just one month after the Russian landing ship Novocherkassk was hit by Ukrainian missiles while docked at Feodosia in occupied Crimea.

Ukraine has previously targeted the strategic Belbek airfield with drone and missile attacks.

Ukrainian commander says Russian airbase in Crimea hit in attack
Balbek airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea was hit in an attack, Air Force Commander General Mykola Oleshchuk said on Telegram on Jan. 31.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Dmytro Basmat
3:55 PM

Zelensky meets Canadian foreign minister in Kyiv.

"We discussed continued support for Ukraine, joint steps to implement the Peace Formula, the development of a system of security commitments for Ukraine, and the work of the International coalition for the return of Ukrainian children," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the social media platform X.
1:57 PM

Canadian foreign minister arrives in Kyiv, meets Kuleba.

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly arrived in Kyiv to meet Ukrainian top officials and launch a joint initiative to return Ukrainian children deported or forcibly transferred by Russia, the Canadian government reported on Feb. 2.
