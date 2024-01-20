Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Defense Ministry: Ukraine, US hold first joint inspection of US-supplied weaponry

by Dinara Khalilova January 20, 2024 7:12 PM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. A Ukrainian soldier prepares 155mm artillery shells in his fighting position in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 6, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine and the U.S. held the first joint inspection of weapons and other military equipment provided by Washington in one of Ukrainian military units, the Defense Ministry reported on Jan. 20.

The Defense Ministry's Internal Audit Service and representatives of the Armed Forces took part in the inspection from the Ukrainian side, joined by employees from the Office of Defense Cooperation of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine.

The inspectors examined serial numbers, technical conditions, and proper storage conditions of the weapons, and the results are yet to be established, according to the Defense Ministry. "During the joint work, there were no complaints from the U.S. representatives."

Such joint inspections of U.S.-supplied weapons will continue, the ministry added.

"Ensuring access to storage locations, openness, and systematic joint inspections are concrete measures we are taking to increase transparency and strengthen trust in relations with partners," said Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Yurii Dzhyhyr.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry and the U.S. Embassy agreed on extended monitoring of the final use of U.S.-delivered weapons in November last year to ensure Washington's requirements for recipient states of such weapons are met.

"Certain types of missiles, launcher systems, drones, and night vision devices provided by American partners are manufactured using sensitive technologies and therefore require careful monitoring and special storage conditions. The procedure for joint monitoring has been agreed upon for these types of weapons," Dzhyhyr said on Dec. 14, as cited by the Defense Ministry.

In July 2023, the Defense Ministry said that a U.S. inspection of military equipment delivered to Ukraine hadn't found any violations, debunking claims about possible cases of misuse of U.S.'s weapons.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:52 PM

Romanian protesters end blockade, Ukraine’s border guard service says.

Romanian protesters have ended their blockade at the Porubne-Siret crossing along the Romanian-Ukrainian border, Border Guard Service reported. The crossing, which borders Chernivtsi Oblast, has been blocked intermittently since Jan. 13, as Romanian farmers and truck drivers cited high business costs.
3:35 AM

Zelensky invites Trump to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has extended an invitation to Donald Trump to visit Kyiv, with a specific condition attached: the former U.S. president must demonstrate his ability to bring an end to the war with Russia within 24 hours, as he once promised.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.