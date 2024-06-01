General Staff: Russia has lost 508,780 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 508,780 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 1.

This number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,740 tanks, 14,947 armored fighting vehicles, 18,006 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,184 artillery systems, 1,088 multiple launch rocket systems, 815 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,617 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.