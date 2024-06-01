Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 508,780 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 1, 2024 9:06 AM 1 min read
Soldiers run to reload a 152 mm howitzer after it is fired at an artillery position manned by Ukraine's 59th Brigade around the Avdiivka front line in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 23, 2023. (Ed Ram/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 508,780 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on June 1.

This number includes 1,130 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 7,740 tanks, 14,947 armored fighting vehicles, 18,006 vehicles and fuel tanks, 13,184 artillery systems, 1,088 multiple launch rocket systems, 815 air defense systems, 357 airplanes, 326 helicopters, 10,617 drones, 27 ships and boats, and one submarine.

‘We took out so many of them:’ Ukraine stabilizes Kharkiv front after brutal Russian offensive
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. KHARKIV OBLAST – In battles fought under a sky swarming with enemy drones, even the most minimal movement, even the quickest dash fro…
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
9:40 PM

Swiss volunteer injured in Russian attack on Vovchansk.

The Swiss volunteer had come to Ukraine to help evacuate people and animals from the areas of active combat operations. He was injured on May 30 during a humanitarian mission in embattled Vovchansk and received medical treatment, the prosecutors said.
7:26 PM

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast village kill 1, injure 3.

The village reportedly came under Russian attacks four times in the morning. Five houses, an administrative building, and other facilities were damaged, while four more houses and four cars were "completely destroyed," Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said.
