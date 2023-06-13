Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Defense Ministry: Ukraine advances toward Berdiansk, other directions

by Martin Fornusek June 13, 2023 2:11 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers conduct operation with BMP-3 military vehicle at a training in Donetsk Oblast on May 11, 2023. (Photo by Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on June 13 that Ukrainian troops have advanced in the directions of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Bakhmut and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast.

The military has advanced from 0.5 to 1 kilometer in the direction of Berdiansk, liberating the territory of 3 square kilometers, Maliar wrote on Telegram.

Near Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces have moved forward by 250 meters and 200 meters in the Toretsk direction, she added.

According to Maliar, Russia is using air forces and artillery to defend occupied territories.

During the counteroffensive, Ukraine's forces are facing minefields, anti-tank ditches, and constant counterattacks by Russian vehicles, kamikaze drones, and anti-tank-guided missiles (ATGM).

Other battles are currently ongoing in the districts of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka, near Makarivka in the Orikhiv direction, at Mariinka, at Yahidne in the Bakhmut direction, and in Vesele in the northern part of Donetsk Oblast, Maliar said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on June 10 that the long-awaited counteroffensive is ongoing, with concentrated hostilities in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

On June 11, Maliar reported that in the past week, the military has advanced 6.5 kilometers, regained 90 square kilometers, and liberated seven settlements.

Defense Ministry: Ukraine liberates 7 settlements, regains 90 square kilometers over past week
Ukraine’s Armed Forces have liberated seven settlements over the past week as part of an ongoing counteroffensive, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on June 12.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.