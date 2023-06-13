Defense Ministry: Ukraine advances toward Berdiansk, other directions

This audio is created with AI assistance

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on June 13 that Ukrainian troops have advanced in the directions of Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Bakhmut and Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast.

The military has advanced from 0.5 to 1 kilometer in the direction of Berdiansk, liberating the territory of 3 square kilometers, Maliar wrote on Telegram.

Near Bakhmut, Ukrainian forces have moved forward by 250 meters and 200 meters in the Toretsk direction, she added.

According to Maliar, Russia is using air forces and artillery to defend occupied territories.

During the counteroffensive, Ukraine's forces are facing minefields, anti-tank ditches, and constant counterattacks by Russian vehicles, kamikaze drones, and anti-tank-guided missiles (ATGM).

Other battles are currently ongoing in the districts of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanylivka, near Makarivka in the Orikhiv direction, at Mariinka, at Yahidne in the Bakhmut direction, and in Vesele in the northern part of Donetsk Oblast, Maliar said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on June 10 that the long-awaited counteroffensive is ongoing, with concentrated hostilities in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

On June 11, Maliar reported that in the past week, the military has advanced 6.5 kilometers, regained 90 square kilometers, and liberated seven settlements.