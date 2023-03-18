Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Defense Ministry denies "fakes and myths" about mobilization of women in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 18, 2023 9:47 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is not forcibly mobilizing women, contrary to any rumors spread through Russian Telegram channels, according to a March 18 statement by Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar.

Maliar said that women will not face compulsory mobilization, even to serve as medics.

"Kremlin propaganda continues to spread fakes and myths," said Maliar, "using manipulated facts to influence Ukrainian society."

She reiterated that draft notices will not come through the popular e-governance app Diia.

Earlier, Maliar made a statement denying that mobilized Ukrainians are thrown into the front line without preparation, in response to news reports about poorly prepared and equipped Ukrainian units in Bakhmut.

Ukrainian paramedic receives State Department Women of Courage Award
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
