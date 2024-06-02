Skip to content
Defense Ministry: Around 1.5 million men have updated military data in new online system

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 2, 2024 11:06 PM 2 min read
In this photo illustration, a mobile phone shows Information about a male of conscription age in the 'Oberig' register after updating the data in the 'Reserve+' application on May 20, 2024 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Dmytro Larin/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Around 1.5 million military-aged men have successfully updated their military documents in compliance with a new mobilization law passed in late-May, the Defense Ministry reported on June 2.  

According to a video posted to the ministry's YouTube channel, the majority of the updates were carried out using the new online application Rezerv+ (Reserve+).

After the new law on mobilization came into force in Ukraine on May 18, military-aged men were given 60 days to update their personal data so that the state could locate them.

In addition to using the app, Ukrainians can update their data in person at public service centers and enlistment offices.

The Defense Ministry also said that more than 14,000 Ukrainian men abroad in 124 countries had updated their credentials using the app. Among the leading countries were Poland, Germany, Canada, the Czech Republic, the United States, Great Britain, Spain, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Slovakia.

Ukraine temporarily suspended consular services abroad for military-aged men in April. It restored the services in May. Draft-aged men are now able apply for consular services, but only with an electronic or paper document proving that they are on the draft register.

Ukraine struggles to ramp up mobilization as Russia’s war enters 3rd year
As Russia’s full-scale war approaches its third year and looks ready to drag on for several more, one topic is dominating the discussion in Ukraine: mobilization. From regional capitals and small villages to the front lines of the east, from the media, the workplace, and the family, Ukraine’s
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
