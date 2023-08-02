Ukrainian-made demining machine officially certified

This audio is created with AI assistance

The authorities have certified a Ukrainian-made demining machine, Ukraine's Economy Ministry said on Aug. 2.

The ministry said that the machine is produced by manufacturers based in Kharkiv and can handle antipersonnel and antitank landmines.

As of now, manufacturers can produce two such machines per month.

Currently, Ukraine operates 20 demining machines, with three located in Kharkiv Oblast, and has approximately 3,000 demining specialists, according to the ministry.

However, these capacities are inadequate to accelerate the clearance of the country's territory from mines and explosives, the ministry said.

The Ukrainian government is actively working on establishing the production of necessary demining equipment within the country's territory, the ministry added.

Croatian manufacturer DOK-ING and Danish company HYDREMA are expected to launch the production of demining equipment in Ukraine, according to the ministry.