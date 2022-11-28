Defense Minister: 97% of Russian targets are civilian

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has launched over 16,000 missile attacks at Ukraine over the past nine months, Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Nov. 28.

He added that civilian targets account for 97%.

"We are fighting against a terrorist state. Ukraine will prevail and will bring the war criminals to justice," Reznikov wrote on Twitter.

On Nov. 23, the European Parliament passed a resolution marking Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism," saying Russia's deliberate attacks on civilian targets, including energy infrastructure, schools, and shelters, violate international law.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office reported on Nov. 20 that Russia's full-scale war had killed 8,311 civilians, including 437 children, and injured over 11,000 people since Feb. 24. The actual figures are expected to be higher as Ukrainian authorities cannot access occupied territories.

Russia has indiscriminately targeted Ukraine's civilian infrastructure since the start of its full-scale war.

Since early October, Russia has also launched mass attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, admitting that the country's energy facilities are its primary goal.

According to the Geneva Conventions, attacking vital public infrastructure is a war crime.

The latest mass missile strike on Nov. 23 killed at least eight civilians and wounded 45 more in Kyiv Oblast, according to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine. It also caused blackouts in all Ukrainian regions and parts of neighboring Moldova.