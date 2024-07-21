Skip to content
Debris shows Russia targeted Kyiv with new unidentified drone

by Abbey Fenbert July 21, 2024 3:03 AM 1 min read
An Air Force update says that Ukraine's air defense shot down "1 UAV (unspecified type)" on July 20, 2024. (Air Force / Facebook)
Russian forces targeted Kyiv with a new unidentified drone overnight on July 19-20, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

In its morning update, the Air Force on July 20 reported that Ukrainian air defense units shot down 12 Shahed drones and "one UAV of unspecified type."

Images of the downed drone circulating on social media indicate that the new weapon does not resemble the Shahed-136 typically launched by Russian forces. The drone was reported to be flying at a low altitude of 20-30 meters.

The news outlet Defense Express obtained additional photographs and details about the unidentified drone. The UAV has "a possible wingspan of more than 4 meters, beam plumage, a push rotor, and a square fuselage," Defense Express reported, citing its sources.

Images of the drone show some similarities to the Russian ZALA 421-20 reconnaissance drone, but types of drones are not widespread and no longer appear in ZALA's current catalog, Defense Express reported.

The low altitude of the drone shot down in Kyiv also indicates that it was a kamikaze drone, Defense Express said.

The drone's fragments are reportedly still being investigated.

Media: Number of Russian drones on front lines has doubled in 3 months
The sources in the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces told the outlet that Ukrainian efforts to counter drones by electronic means were becoming less effective as Moscow’s forces adapted to changes in technology.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Ukraine increases defense spending by almost $12 billion in 2024.

"Financing the needs of Ukrainian forces is now a top priority. Additional funds for weapons, fortifications, and salaries for servicemen are a critical component of countering the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," Deputy Defense Minister Yurii Dzhyhyr said.
1:38 AM

Zelensky, Trump hold call, discuss future of US support.

President Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, former U.S. president and Republican presidential nominee, held a phone call on July 19, five years after a fateful 2019 phone call between the two led to Trump’s first impeachment.
