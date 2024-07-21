Debris shows Russia targeted Kyiv with new unidentified drone

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted Kyiv with a new unidentified drone overnight on July 19-20, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

In its morning update, the Air Force on July 20 reported that Ukrainian air defense units shot down 12 Shahed drones and "one UAV of unspecified type."

Images of the downed drone circulating on social media indicate that the new weapon does not resemble the Shahed-136 typically launched by Russian forces. The drone was reported to be flying at a low altitude of 20-30 meters.

The news outlet Defense Express obtained additional photographs and details about the unidentified drone. The UAV has "a possible wingspan of more than 4 meters, beam plumage, a push rotor, and a square fuselage," Defense Express reported, citing its sources.

Images of the drone show some similarities to the Russian ZALA 421-20 reconnaissance drone, but types of drones are not widespread and no longer appear in ZALA's current catalog, Defense Express reported.

The low altitude of the drone shot down in Kyiv also indicates that it was a kamikaze drone, Defense Express said.

The drone's fragments are reportedly still being investigated.