The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Death toll of Russian missile attack at residential building in Kryvyi Rih rises to 5

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 17, 2022 2:46 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Five people were killed, including a 64-year-old woman and a young family with a 1-year-old son, in Russia's Dec. 16 missile attack on the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Twelve were wounded, including four children.

Russia launched a mass missile strike against Ukraine, firing 98 cruise missiles on Dec. 16.

Ukraine's air defense downed at least 60 of them. Explosions were reported in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities.

Russia's large-scale missile strikes, targetting Ukraine's critical infrastructure, took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, Nov. 15, Nov. 23, and Dec. 5.

Russia launches 7th mass missile attack on Ukraine's energy system
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
