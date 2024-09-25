Death toll in Russia's Sept. 24 attack on Kharkiv rises to 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll in the Sept. 24 Russian attack on Kharkiv has risen to four people, as rescuers found the body of a woman under the rubble of a damaged building, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Sept. 25.

Russia bombarded the city with guided aerial bombs, targeting densely populated districts. Two high-rise residential buildings were struck in the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts. The attack killed a total of four people and injured 34.

The youngest victim is a 17-year-old girl, while the oldest is an 87-year-old woman, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The woman's body was found on Sept. 25 under the rubble of the building in the Kyivskyi district, which Russian forces attacked for the second time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Following the first strike, the building was repaired, insulated, and prepared for winter, but it was hit again by a Russian guided aerial bomb. Some 82 people lived in the section that had suffered the most severe damage, according to Terekhov.

The recent Russian strikes also damaged a bakery plant, a recreation center, a sports ground, a kindergarten, several windows in apartment buildings, and a supermarket. Russia reportedly used FAB-250 and FAB-500 guided aerial bombs.

Kharkiv has been under constant Russian attacks for more than two years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.