The Kyiv Independent launches YouTube series
Watch Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Kharkiv, Kharkiv Oblast, Civilian casualties, Glide Bomb, guided bomb
Edit post

Death toll in Russia's Sept. 24 attack on Kharkiv rises to 4

by Kateryna Hodunova September 25, 2024 6:20 PM 2 min read
Military personnel look at the destroyed house following a Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv on Sept. 24, 2024. (Nikoletta Stoyanova/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll in the Sept. 24 Russian attack on Kharkiv has risen to four people, as rescuers found the body of a woman under the rubble of a damaged building, Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported on Sept. 25.

Russia bombarded the city with guided aerial bombs, targeting densely populated districts. Two high-rise residential buildings were struck in the Kyivskyi and Saltivskyi districts. The attack killed a total of four people and injured 34.

The youngest victim is a 17-year-old girl, while the oldest is an 87-year-old woman, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

The woman's body was found on Sept. 25 under the rubble of the building in the Kyivskyi district, which Russian forces attacked for the second time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Following the first strike, the building was repaired, insulated, and prepared for winter, but it was hit again by a Russian guided aerial bomb. Some 82 people lived in the section that had suffered the most severe damage, according to Terekhov.

The recent Russian strikes also damaged a bakery plant, a recreation center, a sports ground, a kindergarten, several windows in apartment buildings, and a supermarket. Russia reportedly used FAB-250 and FAB-500 guided aerial bombs.

Kharkiv has been under constant Russian attacks for more than two years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022.

What the fall of Vuhledar would mean for Russia’s war in Ukraine
The long-embattled town of Vuhledar, key to Ukrainian defenses in the southeastern part of Donetsk Oblast, is under threat of encirclement and is being “razed to the ground,” according to reports on Sept. 24. Located 50 kilometers south of Pokrovsk, the strategic roadway junction, Vuhledar is often…
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.