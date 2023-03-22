Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Death toll in Russia's overnight drone attack on Kyiv Oblast rises to 4

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 22, 2023 12:05 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The death toll in Kyiv Oblast has risen to four people after Russia's overnight drone attack, State Emergency Service of Ukraine Spokesperson Viktoriia Ruban told Ukrainska Pravda on March 22.

According to Ruban, the body of a man was discovered at 9:54 a.m. under the rubble of a dormitory that was hit in Rzhyshchiv city.

Initially, the emergency service reported that three people had been killed.

One person was rescued from the rubble and as of 7 a.m., four people still needed to be rescued, according to the emergency service. So far, no further updates have been given on their status except for the report of an additional casualty.

Russia launched 21 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones to attack Ukraine overnight on March 22, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Ukraine downed 16 of them, the military said.

The work of air defense was earlier reported in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts.

Serhii Popko, who heads the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, said that all the drones aimed at the capital were downed.

Ukraine war latest: Japanese PM visits Kyiv; US to speed up Patriot, Abrams delivery
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
