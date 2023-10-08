Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Death toll in Hamas attack on Israel climbs to 300

by The Kyiv Independent news desk October 8, 2023 3:10 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of people killed in the Oct. 7 attack against Israel has passed 300 and is expected to keep rising, the Times of Israel reported.

At least 1,590 people have also been injured.

The Palestinian armed group Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israeli territory on Oct. 7.

President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the attack and said that officials were still attempting to verify whether Ukrainian citizens were among those killed.

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu declared his nation to be "at war" following the attack.  

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 232 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in retaliatory attacks from Israel, NBC News reports.

Ukraine war latest: Russia kills 52 people in single deadliest attack against civilians this year
Editor’s note: This article contains graphic images. The Kyiv Independent doesn’t blur these images. We show Russia’s war as it is. Key developments on Oct. 5: * Russia attacks the village of Hroza in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 52 people, injuring 6 * Zelensky visits Spain for European Political Co…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.