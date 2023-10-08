Death toll in Hamas attack on Israel climbs to 300

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of people killed in the Oct. 7 attack against Israel has passed 300 and is expected to keep rising, the Times of Israel reported.

At least 1,590 people have also been injured.

The Palestinian armed group Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israeli territory on Oct. 7.

President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the attack and said that officials were still attempting to verify whether Ukrainian citizens were among those killed.

Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu declared his nation to be "at war" following the attack.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 232 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in retaliatory attacks from Israel, NBC News reports.